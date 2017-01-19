Listen up spaceboys and spacegirls, The Ray D'Arcy Show has a very special message from Commander Chris Hadfield for you - you could even be in with a chance of meeting the legendary astronaut himself this Saturday!

"If there is a young person who would like to be an astronaut I would love to meet you, I am going to be on The Ray D'Arcy Show."

Hadfield may have said 'young person from Dublin' but we have been told by our friends in The Ray D'Arcy Show that children from all over the country can enter to be in with a chance of meeting the famed space walker.

If you fit this description, or know a young person who is space mad, please send an email with your name, age (or age of young person) and contact details to theraydarcyshow@rte.ie asap. Make sure you put "Astronaut" in the subject line.

The Irish public fell in love with Hadfield in February 2013 when he sent the first tweet from space as gaeilge, alongside a stunning photo of Dublin from 350km above the ground.

Tá Éire fíorálainn! Land of green hills and dark beer. With capital Dublin glowing in the Irish night. pic.twitter.com/djLZhn3f — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) February 18, 2013

He received a wealth of warm messages in response which prompted a follow-up message: "Wow, I can feel the warmth of the Irish all the way up here – go raibh maith agaibh!”

Commander Hadfield will be on The Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday, January 21.