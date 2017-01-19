First Dates Ireland returns tonight for a second season and the great news for fans is that it's going to be on for twelve weeks - twice as long as year's opening run.

The new season also sees the return of Maître D’ extraordinaire Mateo Saina, aka the Croatian Sensation, along with his trusty colleagues, barman Ethan Miles and waitress Alice Marr.

"I can tell you that it's double more joy, double more entertainment," he told RTÉ Entertainment. "And why? Because we have double more episodes also. So there's going to be plenty more fun, I would say."

Conor is one of the hopeful daters on tonight's show

Alas the hunky Maître D’ is already spoken for (sorry ladies). However he said that while he enjoys his role on the show, going on a blind date like the show's participants wouldn't be something he'd consider doing if he were back in single-land and looking for love.

"Me, personally, I like to know the person before I take her out," he says. "But that's just my personal choice. It doesn't mean that I'm right or wrong, you know? It's different from person to person.

"Before I call a person for dinner I like to know, do I have a chance or not?", he laughed.

Following the huge success of the first season, over five thousand hopefuls applied for the new series.

According to the show's casting director, Ger Philpott, the "calibre of applicants for the second season is great" and he's promising "more moments of TV gold". And presumably lots of cringe worthy moments to match those of season one.

He said the formula will remain the same and says the secret to the show's success is that "the programme has a heart" and the team are "genuinely trying to match up daters".

There's plenty of fun in store tonight but the real stand out moment of cuteness is when Paddy and Lauren - literally! - go on their First Date. Bless

First Dates Ireland, 9.30pm, RTÉ2