While many A-list performers have turned down (or point blank refused) the invitation to perform at Donald's Trump's inauguration tomorrow, reports suggest that the Lord of the Dance himself has agreed to entertain the 45th US President.

According to media reports in the US, Michael Flately and his toe-tapping dance troupe are the latest act to be added to the Inauguration Ball line-up, which even at this late stage, still looks pretty lacklustre.

Michael Flatley could be dancing for Trump

Big names like Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Charlotte Church, Elton John, Kanye West and Garth Brooks have all passed on the high-profile event.

Justin Bieber was even offered $5 million to sing his hit Sorry for the new leader of the free world but after his management feared a backlash, the offer was politely declined.

Even a Bruce Springsteen tribute act, the B-Street Band, pulled out of the inauguration party following pressure from fans of The Boss. And when you can't even book a tribute act you know things must be bad.

Here's who WON'T be playing at Trump's inauguration

The biggest act so far to have confirmed, before news of Flatley's possible involvement went public, was Jackie Evancho, who was the runner-up on America’s Got Talent six years ago

On this side of the pond the news that the Riverdance legend will take to the stage to celebrate Trump has not gone down well...

So disappointed to see @MichaelFlatley and @lordofthedance performing for Trump. I hope all my friends in the cast take a stand and boycott — Elise Wright (@elisewrightnyc) January 19, 2017

Michael Flatley is performing at the inauguration and it's not even April Fool's Day#Trump — Annie Morris (@DesperateAnnie) January 19, 2017

Good morning from a sunny #Galway. Promising start tainted by #MichaelFlatley's decision to dance @ #TrumpInauguration. A son of emigrants.. pic.twitter.com/VUXvzXspWy — Galway Bay Weather (@galwaybaypics) January 19, 2017

Ah Jaysus @MichaelFlatley what are you thinking? — jonathan plant (@jonathanplant) January 19, 2017

Can't believe Michael Flatley has let us down like this. Never👏Have👏Heroes👏 — Jalanuary (@alan_maguire) January 19, 2017

Many well known performers such as Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Springsteen publicly supported Hilary Clinton and performed at rallies with her.

While all of those will be staying well away from Trump's Inauguration Day, many celebrities will be out protesting against the new US President.

Many celebs like Katy Perry were very much on team Clinton

Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry and Cher will be among those taking part in the Women’s March on Washington on 21 January, the day after the inauguration.

While on inauguration day itself, celebs such as Jane Fonda, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judd Apatow will take part in a Facebook Live 'Love-A-Thon' to raise funds for groups such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.