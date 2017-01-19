Kesha broke down in tears during a recent interview as she opened up about the “devastating” results of the lawsuit that she filed against her longtime music producer Dr. Luke.

The 29-year-old singer is planning to return to music after two years spent trying to save her career following a lawsuit she brought against her former mentor.

A judge turned down her request to end her contract with the producer and his partners at Sony last year, which left Kesha with an uncertain future in the music industry.

In a new interview during Viceland's music show NOISEY, the Tik Tok singer choked back tears and admitted she is "pretty devastated" about her past.

"When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating," she said.

"I worked my a** off for a lot of years to be able to do it: I sang backup vocals and the first couple songs I was on, I didn't give a f**k because I just had this one vision.

"Once you earn that and make that happen, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating. It is definitely a mind f**k."

In February 2016, Kesha was denied her request to be released from her Sony contract, after alleging the producer had been physically, sexually and mentally abusive toward her throughout their decade of working together.

In August, the singer decided to drop the sexual assault lawsuit against Dr. Luke so that she could instead focus on releasing new music.

During the interview, Kesha says she has plans to get back into the charts in 2017 and revealed she is hoping to take her music in a different direction.

"I've always loved country music and listened to it a lot growing up, so now I'm, like, kind of allowing myself to just tap into like my music roots a little more recently.

"I think I am just, like, finding my voice in the world and so the past three years has been me taking my centre and myself back and my voice," she added.

In a post to Instagram after the interview, Kesha thanked Viceland and gave fans a glimpse into Springwater, the Nashville bar where she first performed as a child.