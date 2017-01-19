One Direction singer Niall Horan has won his first solo award at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.

The 23-year-old Mullingar man went head-to-head with his ex-bandmate Zayn Malik and was successful in taking home the coveted title of Favourite Breakout Artist. He also beat off stiff competition from Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers and DNCE, who were nominated in the same category.

Horan surprised fans in September by dropping his debut single This Town on music sharing channel Vevo. At the time he thanked his followers for all of their support and love.

“Been workin in the studio, wanted to share this song I just wrote with u guys,” he posted on Twitter. “Thank you for always being there.”

Horan, who recently made another first by performing at the American Music Awards as a solo artist, marked his seven year anniversary since entering The X Factor on Wednesday with an emotional tribute on social media.

7 years ago I applied for the Xfactor . . That is very hard to believe. All I can say is thank you so much , you changed my life — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 16, 2017

The luck of the Irish continued at the LA ceremony, which was presented by Joel McHale, with actress Caitriona Balfe being crowned this year's Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress.

The 37-year-old Dubliner, who plays the part of Claire Fraser on the show, wasn't able to attend the ceremony but thanked fans in a sweet video alongside her co-star Sam Heughan, who landed a Favourite Actor award.

The drama by American writer Diana Gabaldon also triumphed in the Favourite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series and Favourite TV Show category, beating out The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead.

Outlander cast and crew have been spotted filming in Edinburgh over the last few days, and fans are beyond excited as they attempt to catch glimpses of Jamie and Claire looking older for Season 3.

In the third series of the hit time travelling drama the lovers who have been separated by centuries are finally reunited again in a print shop on the Royal Mile where Jamie now works.

Ellen DeGeneres accepts Favorite Animated Movie Voice for Finding Dory from Justin Timberlake

Ellen DeGeneres broke the record for the most People’s Choice Awards in history at the event with the chat show host legend winning three awards at Wednesday's televised ceremony, taking her to the milestone tally of 20 wins total.

Britney Spears came out on top winning four awards and beat off serious competition from Adele, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande in the Favorite Female Artist section. She also took home trophies for Favourite Pop Artist, Best Comedic Collaboration, and Favourite Social Media Celebrity.

Justin Timberlake was also among the night's big winners, taking home two awards for Favourite Male Artist as well as Favourite Song for his Trolls soundtrack tune Can't Stop the Feeling.

