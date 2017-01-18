Legendary US comic Jerry Seinfeld is the latest star to be snapped up by the streaming service Netflix following a multi-million dollar deal that will include creating two exclusive new standup specials.

Netflix has also confirmed that Seinfeld’s long-running internet TV series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will also be relocated to the streaming service.

Seinfeld, co-creator and star of the massively successful sitcom of the same name, will be producing 24 new episodes of the show and also contributing to the network in a development capacity.

Seinfeld's self titled comedy made him an international star

Netflix has been paying pretty big bucks for comedy lately, most recently buying two Chris Rock specials for a total of $40 million.

Figures for the Seinfeld deal were not announced, but it is estimated them to be in the $100 million range. Seinfeld, the world's wealthiest comedian, regularly earns in excess of $50 million a year, so he doesn't come cheap.

Meanwhile, his animated film Bee Movie is currently streaming on Netflix.