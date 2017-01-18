Irish actor and writer Emmet Kirwan's powerful short film about the challenges faced by a teenage single mother has gone viral since it was posted yesterday, clocking up almost half a million views.

The spoken world film, Heartbreak , which was directed by Dave Tynan, features former Love/Hate star Jordanne Jones as a young single mother as she struggles to raise a child alone.

Kirwan originally debuted the spoken word piece as part of the award-winning show RIOT by THISISPOPBABY at the Tiger Dublin Fringe Festival in September last year and it proved to be a big hit with audiences.

Now, the piece has been adapted and brought to a wider audience with this 7-minute short film.

Apart from his theatre work including the award-winning, Dublin Old School, Kirwan will be familiar to audiences from his work in the RTÉ comedy series Sarah & Steve and the TV series The Take alongside Tom Hardy.

His latest short film has clearly resonated with people, with many taking to social media to lavish praise on Kirwan's powerful prose and message.

Incredible stuff here from Emmet Kirwan, was the highlight of the RIOT show last year at the fringe fest https://t.co/72jUdtrCvr — Eoin Callanan (@EoinCa) January 18, 2017

If you're going to watch any video today, make it Heartbreak by Emmet Kirwan. An exceptional piece of spoken word #spreadthespokenword — Eva Elizabeth (@evacurlesspoet) January 18, 2017

Stunning spoken word about women and society in Ireland. Written & performed by Emmet Kirwan. https://t.co/04OUxkpNa3 (cc @IMP_HOUR) — Hozier's Guitars (@HoziersGuitars) January 17, 2017

Emmet Kirwan you are a wonder ...😍 #Heartbreak https://t.co/yATJXNeR9g — Roisin Ingle (@roisiningle) January 18, 2017