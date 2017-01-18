The plot thickens on Silent Witness, Kevin could be in trouble on Coronation Street, while Michael Fassbender does a mean Steve Jobs in our film of the day.

Pick of the day

Silent Witness, 9.00pm, BBC One

Now in its 20th season, so they're obviously doing plenty right with this pre-CSI procedural which focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes.

This week, lead investigator DI Heather Ashton is furious with Dr Nikki Alexander for loose talk and accuses her of divulging sensitive information about a case. Feeling responsible for her actions, Alexander looks back over the evidence relating to the case to give her some closure.

Meanwhile, a boatyard, a teenage hangout and an inspection pit all lead to clues. But with the river killer still on the loose, the team has to work quickly to untangle the crimes of the past.

Movie Choice of the day

Steve Jobs, 10.15pm, Sky Cinema Drama

One thing's for sure about the late Steve Jobs – Apple just hasn't been the same since he died in October 2011. Sure thing number two: this is a pretty impressive biopic.

It's directed by Danny Boyle and written by Aaron Sorkin, so it got off to a great start with those two as 'parents'. Based on the biography of the same name by Walter Isaacson, as well as interviews conducted by Sorkin, the film is structured into three acts which cover fourteen crucial years (1984–1998) in the life of Steve Jobs.

And although he bears no striking physical resemblance to the man, Kerry legend Michael Fassbender is hugely impressive as the computing innovator and Apple Inc co-founder. Seth Rogan's pretty good too as the other fella. Steve Wozisname.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

As the fire investigator sifts through the charred remains of the garage, he finds a set of keys. Soon afterwards, Kevin tells Tyrone that he intends to sell the garage once the insurance has paid out.

Tyrone becomes suspicious as a result, especially when the fire investigator confirms that the blaze is now in the hands of the police as they suspect it's a case of arson. The police also confirm that with no sign of a forced entry and no sign of Kevin's laptop, it looks like arson.

As Tyrone confronts Kevin over the fire, suggesting he started it himself, some officers arrive with questions to ask. Will Kevin be arrested on suspicion of arson?

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Backstrom, Netflix

Saw this on Fox last year and while it started off very nicely (the pilot's great), it quickly slipped into case-of-the week mode and that condemned it to TV Heaven after a single season. Worth a look though.

Backstrom is a crime comedy-drama about Everett Backstrom (played by Rainn Wilson, whose CV includes the US version of The Office), an 'overweight, offensive, irascible' Portland Police Bureau detective lieutenant.

A man of many issues - including a sartorial deficit and a cutting tongue - who is engaged in a constant struggle with his self-destructive tendencies, he's still pretty good at catching crooks. And drinking.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Conviction, 9.00pm, Sky Living

The wonderful Hayley Atwell is wasted in this stylish but flimsy procedural so it's no surprise that the plug was pulled after the initial 13 episodes were filmed. This is number 12.

Atwell’s superstar lawyer Hayes Morrison, a former wild child daughter of the POTUS, takes on the case of Omar Abbas, a Muslim-American citizen held for six years without trial in a military facility for possessing liquid sarin.

As well as the case of the week, you can expect further developments in the often antagonistic, but increasingly amorous, relationship between Morrison and her boss.

You also might enjoy looking at the clothes.