It already boasts the best trailers of any movie in the past year, so its no surprise that The LEGO® Batman Movie is one of the most awesome - and anticipated! - movies of 2017 by audiences of all ages.

The hilarious new big-screen LEGO® adventure swoops into Irish cinemas on February 10 and to celebrate Warner Bros. Pictures and RTÉ Entertainment are offering twenty tickets to the Irish Premiere Screening on Sunday the 29th of January at 11am at the ODEON Point Village in Dublin.

After stealing the show in The LEGO® Movie, the caped crusader is back with his own big-screen adventure as big changes brew in Gotham, and LEGO Batman has to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover.

The movie boasts an all-star cast with Will Arnett reprising his role as the gravel voice of LEGO Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. Zach Galifianakis stars as The Joker; Arrested Development actor Michael Cera plays the orphan Dick Grayson, Rosario Dawson is Barbara Gordon and Ralph Fiennes plays the long-suffering Alfred.

To be in with a chance to attend the Irish premiere screening simply answer this question:

In The LEGO® Batman Movie, this Canadian actor and musician voices the role of Robin, aka Dick Grayson. After rising to fame on the sitcom Arrested Development, he had key roles in the feature comedies Superbad, Juno, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Most recently, he had a voice role in the adult animated comedy hit Sausage Party.

Name this actor?

If you know the answer simply send your answer to entertainmentonline@rte.ie with 'LEGO Batman' in the subject line along with your details or tweet us your answer to @RTE_Ents with the hashtag #EntsLEGO before Tuesday January 24. When entering please indicate if you would prefer a pair of tickets or a 4-person family pass. Best of luck!

Website: www.legobatman.com

Twitter: #LEGOBatmanMovie

Instagram: legobatmanmovie

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LegoBatmanMovie

The LEGO® Batman Movie is released in Irish cinemas on February 10th with previews on 4th& 5th of February

