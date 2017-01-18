What is James Bond doing hanging out with Wolverine and Deadpool? If rumours are to be believed, it looks like Pierce Brosnan could be posed to join the Deadpool sequel, although we might be waiting a while for confirmation.

Reynolds previously starred as Deadpool alongside Jackman in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and now it looks like they could be introducing Brosnan into the superhero fold in Deadpool 2, which is due out in 2018.

The Irish 007 star has been pegged to play time travelling mutant Cable, aka Nathan Summers, in the film. The character was previously revealed to be included in the Deadpool follow-up, but with a simplified origin story.

Now, Brosnan looks to be the frontrunner for the part, particularly after Reynolds posted a photo of the acting trio in "hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil" poses, which hints at a big secret between them.

Cable is the time-travelling son of X-Men leader Cyclops who was infected with a lethal virus. He travels to the future to survive before coming back to the present as a bounty hunter.

This week, Deadpool producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that they decided to cut his origin story in Deadpool 2 because it is so complicated.

"So with Cable, he’s got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we’re going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, ‘Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two-hour movie?’ Wernick told Collider.

"I think we’re going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it’s not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable, you’d roll your eyes."

Other actors who have been linked to the role are Liam Neeson, Kyle Chandler, Stephen Lang and Dolph Lundgren.