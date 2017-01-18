Charlie Sheen has taken to social media to apologise to Rihanna after reigniting their three-year-old feud during his appearance on live TV last week.

The 51-year-old actor made headlines recently after Andy Cohen - the host of Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live - asked the actor if he and Rihanna ever settled their differences following a war of words back in 2014.

"Oh, that b---h," Sheen replied. "No, no, no." "No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense," he told Cohen.

Sheen has now taken to the social media site to issue an apology and to offer her ''a drink someday''.

dear @rihanna,

pardon my inane

self indulgence.

let's have a drink someday

(on me) ....

❤️

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 17, 2017

The feud between the two stars started in May 2014 after Sheen's then-fiancee, Brett Rossi, spotted Rihanna was dining at the same restaurant as them. Sheen sent over a request to introduce Rossi but Rihanna refused, prompting the actor to lash out at her on Twitter.

Following the incident, Sheen tweeted at Rihanna: "See ya on the way down...and actually, it was a pleasure not meeting you. Clearly we have nothing in common when it comes to respect for those who've gone before you."

Rihanna clapped back with a new Twitter banner, with Sheen's face over a picture of a fan as they got an autograph from her.

Rihanna has yet to respond to Sheen's virtual olive branch .