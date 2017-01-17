The producer of the Oscar-winning Amy Winehouse documentary Amy and last year's Oasis film Supersonic is reported to be in talks to make a feature-length documentary about former British prime minister Tony Blair.

UK newspaper The Telegraph reports that Blair’s staff met producer James Gay-Rees in London, just before Christmas.

Gay-Rees also produced the hugely successful documentary Senna, about Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna.

A source told The Telegraph: “Blair’s people met with James Gay-Rees. It got to the stage of Blair’s people saying what about making a documentary around Tony. They were really keen on the idea. It just ticks all the boxes. If you look at everything that James has done, he has focused on really interesting people.”

A spokesman for Blair said: “We receive many requests from documentary makers on a variety of subjects, but have neither sought nor agreed to do anything of the nature you describe.”

Gay-Rees and Amy co-producer Asif Kapadia are currently making a documentary about Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona.

Blair, who served as PM between 1997 and 2007, was been the subject of a stand alone documentary before in former British Labour MP George Galloway's 2016 film The Killings of Tony Blair.