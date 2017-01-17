It seemed too much of a good story, alas a representative for Kim Kardashian has rubbished widespread rumours that the star was once romantically involved with Calum Best.

The rumours of a fling between the two reality TV stars had been doing the rounds on social media and suggested that they had been introduced by Kardashian's stepbrother and friend of Best, Brody Jenner, prior to her first marriage to Damon Thomas.

"Kim and Calum dated when they were a lot younger – they weren't in the public eye back then," The Sun quoted a source as saying. "Calum was close pals with Brody and is still friends with him and Scott Disick today."

Fuel was added to the fire when Best's official Twitter shared the news story with the comment, "Calum and Kim... Sitting in a tree."

"Calum & Kim.. Sitting in a tree" 😆 https://t.co/AV9NRcDBBK — Calum Best Official (@CalumBest) January 17, 2017

However reacting to the rumours, a representative for the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star poured cold water on the story but did confirm that the two were bizarrely once school mates.

"The story is false. They never dated; however, he was in her 5th grade class."

Best, the son of the legendary Northern Irish footballer George Best, is currently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

He has previously appeared on Celebrity Love Island, RTÉ's Celebrity Bainisteoir and the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother.