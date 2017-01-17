Homeland is back for a sixth season, there's a fascinating documentary about Donald Trump's family, and things go all Scottish on EastEnders.

Pick of the day

Homeland, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

Back for a sixth season - and just two days after its USA debut - Claire Danes returns as bi-polar CIA agent Carrie Mathison as the action switches from Germany back to her native United States. New York, to be more precise.

After thwarting a terrorist attack at Berlin’s Hauptbahnhof Station during a hectic finale to season five, the drama picks up several months later following the recent election of the new President of the United States. (Remember: this is fiction.)

Carrie Mathison is back on American soil, living in New York's Brooklyn, and working at a foundation that provides aid to the Muslim community living in the United States. As her estranged mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkan) begins preparations for the new President-elect, Quinn (Rupert Friend), left clinging to life at the end of last season, is convalescing Stateside.

I'd give it 20 minutes before it all goes pear-shaped.

Movie Choice of the day

Sherlock Holmes, 10.20pm, Sky Cinema Action

Nothing to do with either the BBC spectacular starring Benedict Cumberbatch or Jonny Lee Miller's US TV show Elementary, this is a film franchise based on the Arthur Conan Doyle legend that's well worth investigation or repeated viewing.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film keeps to the original timezone of the late 19th Century, but the story moves along with a pace typical of Ritchie's gangster films and makes for a really good yarn that should lighten up any night, not just a Tuesday in January.

Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law are great together as the famous sleuth and sidekick Watson, and in this opener the duo engage in a battle of wits and brawn with a nemesis whose plot is a threat to all of England.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Babe throws a Scottish-themed night at the Queen Vic with help from Whitney. As the celebrations begin, she takes the opportunity to try sabotaging the café – but Tina quickly realises what she's up to.

When Tina and Kathy both confront Babe over her latest bad behaviour, she has to confess in front of the Carters. Finally losing patience with Babe and her constant scheming, Mick warns her that she's out if she messes up even one more time.

Meanwhile, Lee reveals to Whitney that he has a job interview, while life for Mick continues to go from bad to worse.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Girls, Sky on Demand

With the sixth and final season on the way, it's a good time to either catch up with or take another look at Lena Dunham's cracking dramedy about four twentysomething girls in New York.

Dunham leads as Hannah Helene Horvath, an aspiring writer living in Brooklyn, hanging around with pals Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke), Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet), but this show's also about the boys.

Adam Driver, Alex Karpovsky and Andrew Rannells all impress as Hannah's intense boyfriend Adam, grumpy coffee shop owner Ray, and Hannah's gay ex, Elijah.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Meet the Trumps, 10.00pm, Channel 4

This documentary goes back to Donald Trump's roots, to reveal the story of his family, as they go from immigrant to White House within three generations.

Trump's penniless German grandfather arrived in America in the 1880s, and ended up running bars and brothels in the gold rush, paving the way for his son's business ventures that made him outrageously rich.

The programme also explores Donald's intense relationship with his older brother, who was first in line to take over the family empire but went off the rails after succumbing to alcoholism.

Whether you're a fan or not, this documentary should be fascinating.