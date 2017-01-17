Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley have added to their brood with the birth of their son Joshua Bishop.

A representative for the actress confirmed to People that they welcomed their son on December 20.

The couple are already parents to eight-year-old Naleigh, who they adopted from South Korea in 2009, and her adopted sister Adalaide, four.

The former Grey's Anatomy star revealed that she was pregnant in a post on her blog in June of last year, saying that the news came as a bit of a shock to the couple.

She wrote: "Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I'm of advanced maternal age, I wasn't sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!

"It was totally unexpected but thrilling none the less... The whole pregnancy thing is new to me but the thrill of having a baby is not."

This may not not be the last child for the actress and the singer-songwriter, as Heigl told E! News in 2012 that she wants to have a big family, saying "I definitely want more kids. I think we've agreed to three but I'm pushing for four."