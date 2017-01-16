Irish metalheads Therapy? are heding back on the road and will kick off their Irish Wood & Wire acoustic tour at Whelans in Dublin on 25 April 2017 offering their fans a rare chance to see the band in a different context.

Instead of the usual racket, the set will consist of acoustic/unplugged re-workings of songs from the band's extensive back catalogue.

Frontman Andy Cairns says: "We in Therapy? are proud and excited to announce that we'll be taking our music on the road in an acoustic setting. This will be a challenge for us and hopefully a chance for our fans to hear the melodies, guitars and rhythms in unique settings.

"We'll be working on songs from across all our albums and in intimate environments we'll be able to give insights into the stories and influences behind them. We'd love you to join us in helping make this a celebratory experience."

Other dates on the tour are Tue

Empire Music Hall, Belfast (Apr 26), Spirit Store,Dundalk (Apr 27), Cyprus Avenue, Cork (Apr 28), Roisin Dubh, Galway (Apr 29), Dolans Warehouse, Limerick (Apr 30).