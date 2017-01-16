The Late Late Show has launched a new search for single Séan and Sheilas to take part in this year’s Valentine’s Special.

The queue for Cupid's arrow is a long one as the show is looking for 200 eager singletons to take part on the show on February 10.

If you fancy giving it a go, the requirements are pretty straightforward. You've got to be single, not camera-shy, up for a laugh and genuinely on the lookout for love.

Late Late host Ryan Tubridy said - presumably with a daft grin on his face - "What better way to find the person you are going to spend the rest of your life with, than live in front of the nation!

"Last year was great craic - some might even say it was exotic - and plans are already afoot to make this Valentine's Special another brilliant night for everyone in the audience and watching at home."

Last year’s show, featuring Pippa O’Connor, Philly McMahon and a rather raucous (that's codeword for tipsy) audience including the unforgettable Deano, was a huge hit with viewers and attracted an audience well in excess of half-a-million.

Hold us now! Johnny Logan unleashed the classics

There were gale force of power-ballads from the likes of Bonnie Tyler, Chris de Burgh and Johnny Logan, and lets not forget the audience's delight at being serenaded by 'Daniel O'Donnell'.

Well we say everyone, one woman's face practically melted when she realised that the crooner was none other than Mario Rosenstock.

And if there's no love to be found on the show there's always Coppers afterwards - well judging by the chants from the audience at the end of last year's show.

Brace yourself Coppers 🙈 #latelate — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 12, 2016

Anyway, eligible guys and girls who want to take part in what should be one of the liveliest nights on Irish television, can apply for tickets on the programme’s website here.