Celebrity MasterChef Ireland and The Big Bang Theory are back tonight for new runs, while Phil drops a bombshell on Sharon in EastEnders.

Celebrity MasterChef Ireland, 10.00pm, TV3

Back for a second run – this time on TV3 – ten well-known faces will battle it out for the chance to be crowned Ireland's king or queen of the kitchen.

The opening episode sees five celebrities battling it out. The forks and knives are out as Holly Carpenter, Oisin McConville, Colm O’Gorman, Evelyn Cusack and Niamh Kavanagh put on their aprons and get cooking.

Over eight weeks the celebs involved be put through their paces in the kitchen by two new judges: Daniel Clifford is one of Britain’s most celebrated chefs, while Dublin-born Robin Gill is one London’s most respected chefs and restaurateurs.

The Jungle Book, 9.40pm, Sky Movies Disney

No, not the recent remake, but the superb animated musical comedy from 1967 that could put a smile on the most miserable of faces.

The songs are fantastic, Baloo is the best friend a boy could have, while Shere Khan is a nasty piece of work. This is a fitting finale for the great Walt Disney, as it was the last film he produced before his death in 1966.

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

It's Phil's birthday and his presents include a jigsaw of the Queen Vic, which is presented to him by Dennis. Later, he interrupts the celebrations by dropping a bombshell on Sharon. As a result, secrets explode for the Mitchells.

Meanwhile, Jack is still struggling to explain Ronnie and Roxy's deaths to Ricky and Amy. As Dot and Glenda discuss the situation, Dot suggests that it might be best for Matthew to go off and live with Charlie.

Glenda doesn't think it's a good idea and urges Dot not to speak to Charlie about it. But how will Dot and Glenda react when Jack admits just how much he's struggling to cope?

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Netflix

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka writer Daniel Handler) and starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (aka Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother) , Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans.

Violet, Klaus, and Sunny have an evil guardian Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents' mysterious death.

The eight-episode first season also stars Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snicket, and Joan Cusack as Justice Strauss.

The Big Bang Theory, 9.00pm, RTÉ2

Back for a tenth season, this Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom about geeks and gals just keeps rolling along, despite losing its lustre some time ago – although Jim Parsons still rocks as needy and socially inept Sheldon Cooper.

In this season-opener, Penny and Leonard have gone to the effort of organising another wedding ceremony so that more everyone can attend.

But after Sheldon’s mother and Leonard's father share an evening together, everyone deals with an awkward morning the next day. Also, Penny’s family arrives for the wedding ceremony, including her anxiety-ridden mother, Susan, and her drug-dealing brother, Randall.