Conor McGregor has been included in the annual Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Europe; the only Irish person to make the list this year.

Writing about McGregor, the publication said of the 28-year-old athlete, "Known for his aggressive fighting style, this versatile mixed martial arts fighter has both lightweight and featherweigh championships under his belt.

"And The Notorious, as he's known, is making money with every punch: A single fight in August earned him a $3million purse."

McGregor has been listed alongside actors such as Dev Patel and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, musicians like Emile Sande, James Bay and The 1975 and fellow athletes Luis Suarez and Gareth Bale.

Last year's list saw the business magazine single out three Irish stars for the ranking, with Saoirse Ronan, Hozier and golfer Rory McIlroy all included.