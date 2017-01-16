Many of U2's diehard fans queued outside the St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre in Dublin in the hope of bagging tickets to their upcoming Croke Park gig, and their loyalty was rewarded by a special gift from Bono.

The tickets to the band's Joshua Tree 30th anniversary concert went on sale on Monday morning, and some fans had been queuing since Friday night.

RTÉ News's Sinead Crowley spoke to one of the fans, Rosie from Brasil, who has been queing since late last night, but she revealed that the fans haven't been left hungry.

Rosie said: "We weren't expecting this at all. It was a big surprise when the delivery came, they said 'It's a gift from Bono!'

"It was like ten pizzas. I was like 'What?! Oh my God'. It was very kind, he cares about the fans."

Crowley also tweeted that "word at St Stephen's Green" is that there won't be a second U2 date announced today.

The highly-anticipated gig is scheduled to take place on Saturday July 22 in Dublin's Croke Park.

The band last played Croke Park back in 2009 as part of the 360° Tour, though on that occasion the massive stage featuring a 'claw'-like structure on stage had to be modified to fit into Croker.

The Joshua Tree Tour will begin in Vancouver on May 12, ahead of a series of American stadium gigs before heading to Europe in July. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be the support act on the European dates.

Bono said he and the band are excited to bring the album back on the road and back to where it all began.

"I've sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it's gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park... it's where the album was born, 30 years ago," he said.