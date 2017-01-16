Thousands of fans who were hoping to see U2 at Croke Park this summer have taken to social media to vent their anger and frustration at their inability to secure tickets to the coveted gig this morning.

Tickets were all gone from Ticketmaster in a matter of minutes and unlucky fans are now fuming that thousands have appeared on reselling websites at extortionate prices – with some tickets selling for over €1,000 euro - within seconds of Croke Park selling out.

Some fans seeking tickets for The Joshua Tree anniversary show even claimed they were told the most-wanted tickets were unavailable before they even went on sale.

#U2TheJoshuaTree2017 #Ticketmaster Scandalous that sister sites selling tickets at unreal inflated prices 💔😤 Raging I wasted my time 😁! — Dorothy Molloy (@1dor) January 16, 2017

No U2 tickets on official site, but plenty for €1,000 via tout sites. Wonder what public appetite for Brazil-style anti-tout law would be. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 16, 201

I feel sorry for all those people that bought #U2 tickets at 9am only to find out they couldn't go at 9.01 and had to sell them on eBay etc — Darren Chambers (@dazzacha) January 16, 2017

When the gig was originally announced by Bono and the gang, there was plenty of chatter that a second date would be added.

However, hopes have been dashed this morning with concert organisers saying the band will not add a second Croke Park date.

U2 in Croke Park in 2009

The band last played Croke Park back in 2009 as part of the 360° Tour, and performed there for three sold-out nights.

The band's last hometown gigs were in late 2015 when they brought their iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour to the 3Arena for four sold out nights.