Former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly has revealed that she and her husband Ryan Clark have welcomed their second baby together - a full three months after the child's birth.

The actress said she did not deliberately keep the baby news a secret, but has enjoyed having time with her family out of the spotlight.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: "We didn't go out of our way to keep it a secret but we didn't announce the pregnancy so people were not immediately on bump watch. So it's been wonderful to have this precious time just for us."

"It is different if you are in something like Corrie, as you can't keep it quiet. It leaks within a second as paparazzi are always at the gates."

Kelly, who played Becky McDonald on the cobbles, gave birth to her second daughter Rose after a water birth at London's Whittington Hospital on October 21.

"It was a rush to get to the hospital and by the time we were checked in, Rose was born within 1hr and 40 mins!", she said.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Orla, and the Happy Valley star said she was enjoying spending as much time with her children as possible.

She said: "I love my job but I do want to spend as much time as I can with Orla and Rose. To have two healthy children is a blessing.

"The joy that they bring, it is like Christmas every day when our two girls open their eyes each morning and look at us."