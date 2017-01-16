Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka, the wrestler who became an icon of the WWE, has died, weeks after a judge determined he was not fit to stand trial on third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges following the death of his former girlfriend in 1983.

Snuka, who was 73, had been battling stomach cancer and dementia. His death was announced by his daughter, WWE wrestler Tamina Snuka, on Instagram.

In 2015, prosecutors re-opened the case of the death of Snuka's former girlfriend Nancy Argentino at their motel room in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1983. He was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors alleged that Argentino had been beaten while Snuka claimed she died from a fall.

During a December hearing, Snuka's lawyer told the court that his client had stomach cancer and had been moved to hospice care with months to live. The case was dismissed earlier this month, with the judge ruling that Snuka was unfit to stand trial due to health issues.

Born James Wiley Smith in Fiji, Snuka was famed for his 'high-flyer' athleticism and was central to some of the WWE's most famous feuds, with 'Magnificent' Don Muraco and the late 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper among his many adversaries. A WWE Hall of Fame inductee, his last appearance in the ring was in 2014.

Other WWE icons have been paying tribute:

RIP Superfly. Only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 15, 2017

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Certain individuals take our industry to new heights. He was one of them. Thinking of the Snuka family tonight. #RIPSuperfly pic.twitter.com/QXawuVLoaS — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017