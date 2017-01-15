It was ladies' night on Dancing with the Stars on Sunday and despite some excellent first dances, it was Hughie Maughan's fake tan that put all the other contestants in the shade.

Sunday's show saw Red Rock's Denise McCormack and Ryan McShane top the leaderboard for their Jive, earning 22 points from the judges.

At the other end of the scores, Dr Eva Orsmond found the tables turned as she received a bit of a grilling from the judges, receiving 13 points for her Salsa with Sean Smullen.

The show began with a crowd-pleaser of a Cha Cha Cha from actress Aoibhín Garrihy and partner Vitaly Kozmin and a score of 21.

Comic Katherine Lynch and professional Kai Widrington showed grace under pressure with their Waltz for a score of 18, while model Thalia Heffernan and Curtis Pritchard's Quickstep received 16.

RTÉ News' Teresa Mannion and John Nolan incorporated her legendary weather warning into their Tango to also earn a score of 16.

Next weekend sees the first elimination from the show, but that may be, ahem, overshadowed by viewers' interest in how much more stuff Hughie can pile on before infrared cameras are needed.

Leave it to self-confessed show-off Hughie Maughan to own Twitter by giving a whole new meaning to going commando. Bringing back memories of Gene Wilder's jive scene in Silver Streak, Hughie has now created his own meme-verse - and probably guaranteed a place all the way to the final.

After years of laying down the law on Operation Transformation, there was a bit of a bitter pill for Dr Eva Orsmond when she found herself on the receiving end of criticism - and bottom of the scoreboard. The judges reckoned her Salsa needed more sauce, while former OT leaders considered buying white cats so they could indulge their inner Bond villain. Place your bets on whether there'll be a bit of argy bargy next week!

The judges are tight with the scores

From the comfort of our couch, as we stuffed our faces and refused to heed Dr Eva's warning to "cooooop on!", we reckon the lady herself deserved more than 13 points for her Salsa. Sure, there was a bit of scenery chewing at the start of the routine, but there was plenty of hip action too. The judges - Loraine Barry, Julian Benson, Brian Redmond - seemed a lot more demanding and tetchy about the technical end of things than last week, making us wonder just how tough they'll be when we get to the business end of the competition. Roll on the dance-off!

Looking like he'd ransacked the Flash Gordon costume department in search of this week's look, Julian Benson deserves his own spin-off show with that rig - a sight to behold which left Brian Blessed's Prince Vultan get-up from said movie in the ha'penny place. Had it not been for Hughie's almost total eclipse, the jacket would've had a lot more time in the sun. Please say it lights up!

Katherine Lynch shows another side

With salty characters her stock-in-trade, the Leitrim woman's graceful new role on the dancefloor was truly touching - and the surprise of the night. The judges gave her Waltz three sixes; we felt it deserved a bit more. Dancefloor duck broken, there could be quite the adventure ahead.