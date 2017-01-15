Victoria Beckham has reportedly launched legal action to prevent the remaining Spice Girls from performing the group's iconic hits.

The 42-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer doesn't want Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton to belt out the group's famous tunes, and Beckham has allegedly called in her lawyers over their plans.

According to The Sun newspaper, Victoria, known as Posh Spice during her pop star days, is refusing to let her former bandmates use any songs on which she has writing credits.

A source told the newspaper the mother-of-four is resorting to "aggressive legal letters" to stop Mel B, Geri and Emma - a move that has apparently left her former bandmates saddened.

“It is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together. The girls are devastated. It is an extremely sad way for things to end," the source told the publication.

Former Spice Girls Geri, Emma and Mel B have reformed as GEM

It is reported that Beckham called in her lawyers following GEM's leaked track, Song For Her, which left fans divided. The Sun reports she is concerned they were mixing Spice Girls hits with new material.

As well as having writing credits on Spice Girls hits, Victoria also co-owns the companies which control the band’s legacy and finances.

The legal news comes as it was also reported Geri Horner has pulled out of the reunion plans to focus on her family.