With only hours to go to the second week of RTÉ One’s Dancing with the Stars, the spotlight is firmly on the female stars.

Last week we saw the five male celebrities perform with their professional glamorous dancing partners, and tonight will be the turn of the ladies.

Behind the scene nerves are taking hold as the six girls prepare for their solo dance around the dancefloor with their partners.

Did Someone Call a Doctor?

Dr Eva Orsmond has a dance pole at home and has mastered the art of pole dancing as part of her exercise routine over the years, she has also taken belly dancing classes, so felt fairly confident at the start of training. Sadly for Dr Eva she is finding it completely different and much more challenging than she ever expected.

There's a Storm a Comin'

Teresa Mannion who was one of the most nervous contestants last week, is feeling more confident this week. However, her anxiety is coming from another quarter: her two teenage sons, Kian 18 and Tom 17, who were less than impressed when her Storm Desmond report went viral last winter. How will they react to seeing their mother waltz around the dance floor this Sunday night?

The Model Student

Dublin model Thalia Heffernan is making her first foray into television with Dancing with the Stars Ireland, and the 21-year-old admitted that she's feeling the nerves ahead of Sunday night's debut. She said she was "tentative" when she was first approached to do the show, before later realising: "This is an opportunity I can't pass up."

She's Behind You!

With the Limerick pantomine now over, Aoibhinn Garrihy has been able to spend the last week completely focusing on rehearsals. The actress has been feeling she is has been at a huge disadvantage compared to her fellow celeb contestants as she has only had this week to nail her performance. She has devoted every working hour this week to rehearsal playing catch up but still feels she is way behind her fellow celebs.

The Fun Factor

Possibly one of the happiest celebrities on the show, Katherine Lynch is eager to show off her new svelte figure. The comedian has dropped 3 stone over the last few months. She loves the comrade of the show, her dancing partner and the other contestants and can't wait to show off her moves.

Murder on the Dance Floor

Denise McCormack is best known for her Love/Hate role as Linda, the wife of gangster Fran Cooney in RTÉ's gangland drama. She’s swapping the gangland battleground for the Ballroom floor tonight and she will be giving it her best shot. "I leaped off the couch when I got the call for Dancing with the Stars. I'm a massive fan of the show and have always said I'd love to do it."

Dancing with the Stars airs at 6:30pm tonight on RTÉ One.