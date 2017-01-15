One Direction and Zayn Malik will compete against each other at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

The band's video History and their former bandmember Zayn's debut solo single Pillowtalk have both been nominated in the Best British Video category, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony at The O2 in London on February 22.

Adele (Send My Love...to your new lover), Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna (This Is What You Came For), Clean Bandit Ft Anne-Marie and Sean Paul (Rockabye), Coldplay (Hymn For The Weekend), James Arthur (Say You Won't Let Go), Jonas Blue (Fast Car), Little Mix Ft Sean Paul (Hair) and Tinie Tempah Ft. Zara Larsson (Girls Like) have been nominated in the same category.

Zayn has also been nominated for British Single of the Year for Pillowtalk. Malik wrote the R&B track about his split from ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards, which he previously told Zane Lowe was "a form of therapy" for him.

The 24-year-old faces competiton in the category from Clean Bandit Ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie (Rockabye), Tinie Tempah Ft. Zara Larsson (Girls Like), Jonas Blue Ft. Dakota (Fast Car), James Arthur (Say You Won't Let Go), Alan Walker (Faded), Coldplay (Hymn for the Weekend), Calum Scott (Dancing on my Own), Little Mix (Shout Out To My Ex) and Calvin Harris Ft. Rihanna (This is What You Came For).

David Bowie could be in line to receive two posthumous Brit Awards after being shortlisted for next month's ceremony.

Bowie has been nominated for British Male Solo Artist, alongside Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka. Bowie's second posthumous nomination comes in the Mastercard Album of the Year category for Blackstar, which was released on his 69th birthday and two days before he died of cancer on January 10 2016.

Bowie won the best British male solo artist award in 2014 and in his acceptance speech, read in his absence by supermodel Kate Moss, he urged Scotland to stay in the UK.

It was previously revealed that the ceremony will feature ''tearjerker'' tributes to David Bowie, George Michael and George Martin.

