Ed Sheeran admits his romance with his girlfriend has gone from strength to strength since his year-long hiatus from music.

The 25-year-old singer, who has been dating hockey player Cherry Seaborn for almost two years, says he is feeling really secure in his relationship and admits his year off has made him "the happiest" he's ever been.

"I'm really secure now, we live together and we have cats, and I think when you have cats that's kind of it," he tells BBC Radio 2.

"I'm actually the happiest I've been and it's because I had a year to spend with someone," he explains. "I've always started relationships then gone off on tour.

"I spent every day for a year with this certain person, we kind of have a strong relationship now which is good."

Sheeran penned the song Perfect for his partner, which appears on his forthcoming album ÷, and he admits he has no idea whether or not she is a fan of the track.

"I just recorded it and sent it because she was living in New York at the time so I didn't see her reaction," he recalls. "I think she liked it, it's a good'un (good one)."

Sheeran recently revealed that during his year off from touring, his girlfriend helped him shed 3.5 stone by putting him on an exercise plan.

"I didn’t realise how active I was on tour. My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape.

"I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, "All my clothes have shrunk."'

Of the new workout regime that got him back into shape, he revealed: "I did 10 minutes a day without fail – intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging.

"The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour," he added.

Sheeran previously dated chef Athina Andrelos for about a year before they broke up in 2014, while he was also linked to Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt until 2012.