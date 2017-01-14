Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit of over $25m against his former business managers, alleging "gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud".

The lawsuit against The Management Group (TMG) was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on the day Depp's divorce from actress Amber Heard was finalised.

Johnny Depp with former wife Amber Heard

The 52-page lawsuit alleges that 53-year-old Depp "lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG's self-dealing and gross misconduct".

It alleges that TMG and its owners, Joel and Robert Mandel, failed to properly pay the star's taxes, made unauthorised loans and overpaid for security and other services.

"In essence, TMG treated Mr Depp's income as their own, available to either TMG or third parties to draw upon as desired," the lawsuit alleges.

Lawyer Michael Kump, representing TMG, described the lawsuit as a "fabrication" and said the firm did "everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending".

He also claimed Depp owed TMG $4.2m from a $5m loan it provided.

"His tactics and lawsuit will fail, and he will be forced to pay back the loan as promised," Kump added.



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at a gala in Culver City, California in January 2016

Depp and Heard's divorce settlement saw the actor agree to pay her $7m, which Heard has pledged to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), to help its work in stopping violence against women; and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where Heard has volunteered. The money is to be divided equally.

A confidentiality clause prevents the actors from discussing their 15-month marriage in interviews or on social media. Heard had alleged Depp had abused her throughout their brief marriage but a later joint statement said their relationship was "intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love".

"There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm," it continued, adding that neither party had made "false accusations for financial gains".

Under the divorce settlement, Heard, 30, will also keep the couple's dogs, Pistol and Boo, and a horse named Arrow.

In a statement, Depp's lawyer, Laura Wasser, said: "We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr Depp and his family's lives behind them. Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th."

Heard's lawyer, Pierce O'Donnell, said: "My client would be very happy to move on with her life."