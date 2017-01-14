In episode three of Striking Out this Sunday, Amy Huberman's character Tara meets her mum for some quality mother-daughter time over afternoon tea, but proceedings quickly turn sour.

In the first episode of the legal drama, Tara rushed home early from her hen party to see her fiancé, only to find him in bed with another woman.

To make matters more complicated, they worked together in his father's legal firm, so her personal and professional lives were both thrown on their heads in one fell swoop.

Tara made the brave decision to branch out on her own by setting up her own practice, and breaking up with with Eric (Rory Keenan), but it's clear her mother Irene (Ingrid Craigie) thinks she's being rash.

Things start off very civilised between Irene and Tara

Things get off to a relatively pleasant start between the pair, with Irene making small talk by complimenting her daughter's hair and asking how she's getting on.

Irene: "Have you changed your hair? Looks nice"

In an effort to be kind, Irene returns the small talk, exclaiming "do you know I’ve never had the cream tea here!"

Tara tries to play nice

However, things take a downward turn when her mother tries to get a dig in about not needing to keep an eye on her weight since her wedding to Eric is off and it's not long before Irene begins jibing at Tara for leaving the big legal firm.

"And you’re not missing Dunbar’s? Regular salary? Job security.."

Irene asks "And you’re not missing Dunbar’s? Regular salary? Job security..", to which Tara fires back "...Eric across the office? No, not missing Dunbar’s".

"No, not missing Dunbar's"

Irene then goes on to say that Tara will "never find anyone like Eric" to while she quickly responds "well, that is a comfort".

"You never will find anyone quite like Eric, you know."

The heated conversation ends when one of them storms out. Ah mother-daughter relationships.

