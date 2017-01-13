Actor couple Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, who met on the set of the superhero movie Fantastic Four, are set to tie the knot this year.

A representative for the actress confirmed the engagement news to showbiz site Us Weekly, saying they will be walking down the aisle in 2017.

33-year-old American actress Mara and 30-year-old English star Jamie Bell got together are starring alongside one another as Sue Storm and Ben Grimm in the 2015 Marvel film Fantastic Four.

House of Cards' Mara and Bell, who rose to fame in his BAFTA-winning Billy Elliot role, first sparked romance rumours when they were photographed holding hands at the Met Gala in May 2015.

A few days ago, Mara fuelled wedding speculation when she was spotted sporting a diamond sparkler on her ring finger in a photo she posted to Twitter.

This will be the first marriage for Mara and the second for Bell, who was previously wed to Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood. They split in May 2014 after two years of marriage, and are parents to a son born in July 2013.