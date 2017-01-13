RTÉ presenter Teresa Mannion, whose report from the eye of Storm Desmond went viral in December 2015, has said that her weather-themed debut routine on Dancing with the Stars will "have everybody smiling".

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment, the reporter admitted that she and her professional dance partner John Edward Nolan "aren't taking ourselves too seriously".

"It is a light entertainment show, so we have put our own interpretation on it. It's weather themed", she laughed." I think it will have everybody smiling more than anything. It's fun!"

The journalist was "on a bit of a high today" ahead of her routine on Sunday night's second episode, where the female contestants will all make their debut,

"I'm actually feeling good today, it's funny I'm feeling a bit of a high today because it's all so close now. We practiced again today and I really feel we have it nailed now! The awful nerves are kind of gone, it's a bit more pre-show nerves now. I feel quite good about the routine."

Although she thinks she "may have gotten labelled the most nervous", she thinks they're all in the same boat.

"To be honest, I think we've all been pretty nervous, so I'm not really that different to anybody else", she explained. "I did have waves of anxiety last week, and now this weekend I feel like I'm ready for my first dance routine."

She and her dance partner John will be taking to the glittering dance floor for a tango, which Mannion said is "simmering". Her role in the tango is to be "haughty and feisty", but she added that they won't be taking themselves too seriously.

The journalist with RTÉ News Galway said that taking part of the show is "tiring because as well as the physical training, your head is going all the time trying to remember these steps", and also the commute and amount of time involved mean it's a "huge commitment, there's no question, you have to give it all".

However, Mannion said the experience so far has "just been a gift".

"It's hard to describe, it's intense and it's time consuming but it's such a wonderful opportunity to be given", she said. "I know it's a huge challenge and I'm so out of my comfort zone and it's so far away from my day job, but sometimes it's just good to grasp an opportunity and run with it.

"I feel I'm getting really fit as well, I've lost 10 pounds, just from twirling and moving your body for hours on end!"

Her husband will be supporting from the audience on Sunday's show, and her two teenage sons will be coming to one of the later ones, "that's if I'm still in it", she said with a laugh.

Mannion joked that sons thought her viral video fame would eventually dissipate, but "now look what happened, I'm back centre stage, dancing!"

And are they proud of her? "They actually are, they're just typical teenagers, some of my younger nieces and nephews are besides themselves with excitement", she said.

The excitement levels are certainly mounting ahead of her solo dance routine debut, especially because the first show "got such a fantastic reaction".

"Hopefully it will help the old brain cells as well! There are times when my brain and my feet just do not connect and that's so frustrating. It's hard being older and feeling 'I'm so bad at this, why can't I pick this up quicker?' And then when you do you're so elated, it's actually really all highs and lows. You've great days and then you have bad days and some days you feel 'I'm actually getting this'.

"I'm really happy with it so I hope the public like it!"

Mannion will be taking to the stage on Sunday along with Dr Eva Orsmond. Denise McCormack, Thalie Heffernan, Aoibhinn Garrihy and Katherine Lynch.

Watch episode two of Dancing with the Stars airs on Sunday January 15 at 6.30pm.