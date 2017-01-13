Former Voice of Ireland coach Jamelia has claimed that she was the victim of racial prejudice after being challenged for sitting in a first class train carriage.
The singer and TV presenter said she was was singled out by a fellow passenger to show a first class train ticket because she is "young and black".
She said she was on the train with her 11-year-old daughter when the alleged incident took place and went public about it in a series of tweets which began with her saying "You know when you have a lovely day & someone just kills your vibe?".
You know when you have a lovely day & someone just kills your vibe? 😒— #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017
In a lengthy series of posts, she claims the other woman asked if she had a ticket as she wanted to sit beside Jamelia and her daughter.
However she said she didn't believe the woman and suggested that she was asked "because I look like young black girl & you've allowed your prejudice to speak for you".
According to her account she then challenged the passenger by warning "let this be a lesson to you, don't you ever make this assumption out loud again" before herself and her daughter moved seats.
After their seats were then occupied by a white passenger, her daughter asked the woman to repeat the same question to him and she claimed "The lady turned as red as a beetroot".
Her online rant to her 41,000 followers then concluded with a picture of the two first-class tickets alongside an eye roll emoji and the following warning:
I'm done not calling people out. I am also raising two wonderful young women who will grow up to call you out too...you have been warned 😑😑😑— #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017
Last year, Jamelia said she was left scared for the safety of her children after she was allegedly racially abused by a man she believed was a police officer during a road rage incident.
The confrontation took place last June after she had overtaken the man while driving her children to a train station. Although the man was in an unmarked car, he appeared to be wearing a police uniform.
Following a complaint police said they would investigate her claims.