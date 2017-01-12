Glen Hansard has spoken about his experiences working with the Home Sweet Home campaign, saying he got a "crash course education" in the homelessness problem in Ireland.

The Frames frontman appeared on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday, where he told D'Arcy that homelessness is "a bloody complicated business".

"I have to admit that I was completely out of my depth", he said. "We all got a crash course in education in the homeless sector since we went in.

"It isn't just about four walls and a roof, it isn't just about a bed, it's a lot more than that. There's more services needed, it's a massive mental health issue and people have real needs."

The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter went on to say that the Home Sweet Home campaigners have a "duty of care" to the homeless people who stayed in Dublin's Apollo House, which was vacated on Thursday.

The Apollo Mission has safely landed, no fatalities. @HSHIreland continues.the courage and generosity of Volunteers has been so incredible. — Glen Hansard (@Glen_Hansard) January 12, 2017

Hansard said that Apollo House "raised the bar" for homelessness services in Ireland.

"Leaving Apollo House this morning was a difficult thing for us to do, and there was a lot of tears and emotion and people haven't slept in a few days because everyone is feeling very insecure, to be honest", he said.

"The Apollo House set-up has raised the bar. The reason we went in was because there weren't enough beds in the system at that time. Since then enough beds have come in the system and that's fair enough, the minister and the government can take credit for that.

"The problem is that the standard we had set in Apollo House, 24-hour single room accommodation, we created a home atmosphere. We've got nothing but respect for the other homeless services.

"The Peter McVerry Trust came and they processed many people through to their services and fair play to them, they were offering six-month beds, they were offering 24-hour access, so the whole standard of the homelessness sector has raised partly, if not completely, due to the Apollo House occupation."

For the day that's in it, a tribute to the founders and volunteers of Apollo House and @HSHIreland https://t.co/IRNjwkcI3W — Villagers (@wearevillagers) January 12, 2017

When asked by D'Arcy what was next for the Home Sweet Home movement, Hansard said that the campaign is "a lot bigger than Jim Sheridan and Glen Hansard" and that he hopes that other members of the artistic community and the public will step in to help highlight the homelessness problem in Ireland.

"One would hope that people would get involved. To be honest, when we started this, we had no idea that the overwhelming response we would get from the public", he said.