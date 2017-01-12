Following reports that 16 arrests have been made in the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case, it is now reported that the first suspect has been charged.

International news agency AFP reports that one of five men suspected of taking part in the armed robbery of the reality TV star has been charged.

A prosecutor said on Thursday (January 12) that Yunice A., 63, has been charged with robbing Kardashian at gunpoint and tying her up.

There are nine other suspects still in custody, including four others suspected of direct involvement in the multi-million euro jewellery heist.

Kardashian, who is married to rapper Kanye West, was robbed of approximately €9 million worth of jewellery, including her engagement ring, by a group of thieves on October 3 while she was staying in a luxury property in Paris.

She had been visiting the French capital with members of her family for fashion week when the incident occurred.

Five men who were posing as police officers and wearing ski-masks burst into the property at 3am, tied up the reality star and made off with her jewellery on bicycles.

More to follow...

