Kirsten Dunst and her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons have reportedly gotten engaged.

The actors, who play on-screen married couple Peggy and Ed in season two of the FX series Fargo, are said to have gotten engaged over the Golden Globes weekend, which took place on January 8.

Page 6 first reported the news, with showbiz weekly Us Magazine now saying a source has confirmed the engagement to them.

Dunst, 34, and Plemons, 28, first sparked romance rumours when they were photographed kissing in LA last May.

Plemons, who has also starred in the hit TV shows Friday Night Lights and Breaking Bad, gushed about working with Dunst during a panel for PaleyFest in New York in October 2015.

"It was a gift," he said at the time. "I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We're both actors that just … have fun with the material."

Neither actors have been married before. Dunst previously dated actor Jake Gyllenhaal from 2004 to 2004 and more recently her On the Road co-star Garrett Hedlund, who she split from in April 2015 after four years together.

Dunst was recently photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger which has added fuel to the engagement rumour mill fire.