James McAvoy has revealed that his life has "changed massively" following his split from wife Anne-Marie Duff.

The acting couple, who met on the set of the Channel 4 show Shameless in 2004, announced that they were parting ways after ten years of marriage last May. They broke the news in a statement and asked for privacy for their six-year-old son Brendan.

McAvoy has now commented on the changes in his life over the past 12 months, which include moving into his own place near the family home in north London.

"My life has changed massively", he told Mr Porter magazine: "At the same time, so much has stayed the same.

"One of the things that’s stayed the same is that I still don’t talk about my personal life, really. Me and Anne-Marie, when we were together, it was our policy not to speak about each other in public. We rarely broke that and if we did, it was for tiny things - 'Yes, we are cooking turkey this Christmas' - and that policy still stands.

"Even separated, we’re still respectful of each other and committed to doing that publicly and personally. But yeah, things are really good."

"Which is a rubbish, pat answer", he added jokingly.

James McAvoy and ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff

The X-Men star, who plays Charles Xavier/Professor X in the superhero franchise, also said he gave up drinking whiskey because it made him aggressive.

"That used to be my drink - a peaty Talisker, or a Laphroaig," he said. "But I find that I can’t drink too much whisky any more. More than one or two now and I get a bit leery, a wee bit fighty, a bit chippy, looking for an argument. And I didn’t like that. So I mostly stopped drinking it. My problem is, if I have it in the house, I’ll tan the lot.

"I’m a consumer. If it’s in front of me, I’ll f***ing do it. I’ll consume it. I’ll take it, whatever it is. I’ll have a go… And I don’t know what that is. I still drink, and sometimes have a lot of drink. But I just don’t want to have alcohol in the house any more."

James McAvoy as Professor X

McAvoy can next be seen on the big screen in Split, Submergence and The Coldest City this year. The Scottish actor said he is unsure if he will appear in a new X-Men installment, as neither he nor his co-stars, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence, are contracted for a new film.

"They certainly haven’t asked me to do another yet," he said. "I know they’re writing another [original] X-Men movie. Whether they’re gonna make it or not, I don’t know. And I know they’re looking at doing some spin-offs as well, that I may or may not be involved in.

"It’s all up in the air at the moment," he added. "I may end up being in f***ing 20 X-Men movies in the next five years. And I may end up being in none."

The actor's new thriller, Split, directed by M. Night Shyamalan goes on release in Ireland next week.