He may have oozed suave and sophistication as James Bond, but James Corden reckons Pierce Brosnan is one the rudest celebrities he has ever met.

38-year-old Corden, who hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US, revealed on his show that the Die Another Day star pushed him at a U2 concert and then failed to say sorry or even acknowledge him.

During a segment entitled Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Khloe Kardashian, during which the pair had to eat an array of unusual treats if they failed to answer a question, the programme's host was asked to name a famous person who was rude to him at a party or to forfeit and drink bird saliva.

James Corden is not a fan of Pierce Brosnan

Corden said: "There was someone. But I don't know if we're going to try and book him on the show.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star advised Corden to name and shame and not invite him on the show.

She said: "Why would you want to book him if he's rude. Screw him, and tell us the name."

Corden responded: "Pierce Brosnan. I don't think he's a rude man, he just happened to be [to me].

"I went to see U2 and I was with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends and they left halfway through the gig to go off, and we left the space [for them].

Guess we won't be seeing Brosnan on Carpool Karaoke then

"And then they had been gone quite a long time and Bono was right there on this big runway in the middle of the show.

"So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I've never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way. And I looked at him, and he didn't even glance at me and he just moved back into his area."

"Maybe he was drunk," questioned Khloe.

"Maybe he's just a bit f***ing rude," replied James.