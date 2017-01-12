Set your face to stunned.The Late Late Show audience won't be able to keep a straight face this Friday - unlike guest Amanda Brunker who will be getting Botox live on the show.

Yes folks, the procedure is on the rise in Ireland as we all want to look the Kardashians (apparently).

Whether you are of this ilk or just like to see people squirm, then you can tune in on Friday to watch as the former Miss Ireland is prodded with needle full of botulism serum.

Would you go under the needle for beauty? Amanda Brunker will this Friday night

Also joining Tubs is fashion designer and TV presenter Brendan Courtney to talk about the tough decision his family faced after his father Frank, following a stroke, was suddenly no longer able to care for himself.

While Glenroe favourite Mary McEvoy and D’Unbelievables comedian Jon Kenny will be chatting about taking to the Gaiety stage in John B Keane’s The Successful TD.

Mary McEvoy is sure to talk about Glenroe - ah the Sunday night memories...

Friday night’s show will also feature an interview with Bernard Lucas, husband of coast guard volunteer Caitríona Lucas who tragically died during a rescue mission in September last year. There will be tributes paid to the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI, with members from around the country sharing their stories.

Meanwhile love is in the air on Saturday night as Olympic medallist Tom Daley will chat to Ray D'Arcy about his upcoming marriage to Oscar winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

In Your Eyes could Niamh Kavanagh win Celebrity Masterchef?

The evening is set to take a spicy turn when Ray is joined on the couch by Oisin Mc Conville, Evelyn Cusack, Simon Delaney and Niamh Kavanagh, who are all taking part in the new series of Celebrity Masterchef.

And if things weren't hot enough, the Thomas Brothers are sure to send the temperatures soaring in their first ever TV interview together. Who are they you ask – just ask any soap fan and they'll explain!

If you'd like a sneak peek, check them out here.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, 9.35pm

The Saturday Night Show, RTÉ One, Saturday, 9.30pm