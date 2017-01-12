Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that Woody Harrelson will join Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Star Wars anthology film, which is scheduled for release in 2018.

The film - which so far doesn't have a synopsis or even a proper title - takes place between Star Wars: Episode III and the original Star Wars and will follow the early exploits of Han Solo, the character originally played by Harrison Ford.

Rumours have been circulating that Harrelson would play a character Garris Shrike, a bounty hunter-turned-pirate who takes a young Solo under his wing.

If so, it's a role not dissimilar to the one the former Cheers' star played in the Hunger Games series, where his Haymitch Abernathy character guided Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen.