In an emotional Instagram post the 24-year-old actress shared a photograph of herself as a toddler sitting with Fisher in the back of a car.

Quoting the Star Wars star in the caption, she wrote: "If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable"

"Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

Lourd's post follows just one other on her account since the death of Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

Alongside a family photo of the three together, she wrote: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby.

"Your love and support means the world to me."

Fisher, 60, died on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on board a flight four days before.

Singin' In The Rain star Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.