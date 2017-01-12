Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, who were recently spotted on a date together in California, had reportedly planned to keep their new romance a secret.

The musical pair was seen kissing outside a restaurant in Santa Monica, California earlier this week and a source has said it was not their intention to have their romance go public.

"At first, Selena and Abel (The Weeknd) wanted to keep their relationship a secret," a source told E! News. "But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Making Out (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/jTBlzhPj9d — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2017

The Weeknd – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – recently split from long-term model girlfriend Bella Hadid, who has since unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. The couple called time on their two-year relationship in November.

Another source speculated that Gomez and The Weeknd had been in contact since December.

"They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. Tehy are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other," they said.