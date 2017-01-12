The LEGO Batman Movie is set to launch the Audi Dublin International Film Festival's children and young people's strand, with attendees getting to see the highly anticipated movie ahead of its general release.

The film festival's Fantastic Flix strand is aimed at 4-16 year olds and will feature a selection of movies from around the world. There will also be activities including workshops, short films, a Children's Jury and more planned for the duration of the festival.

One of the highlights of Fantastic Flix is set to be the sneak preview of The LEGO Batman Movie (on general release from February 10), which will screen at Movies @ Dundrum on Saturday, February 4 at 11am, including a family-friendly pre-screening festival party at the cinema.

The film sees star of The LEGO Movie, LEGO Batman (voiced by Will Arnett), in his own big-screen adventure as he tries to save Gotham from The Joker's hostile takeover.

Other highlights of the Fantastic Flix line-up include a special selection of films from children's author Jacqueline Wilson, who will be in Dublin engaging in Q&A events and introductory addresses.

There will also be a screening of the Golden Globe-nominated animation My Life as a Courgette.

Tickets for Fantastic Flix, which runs from February 4 – 25) are on sale now via www.adiff.ie, where more information about the full line-up is also available.