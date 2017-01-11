On Wednesday night's episode of Coronation Street, viewers witnessed harrowing scenes when Michelle Connor lost her premature baby, which was only written into the storyline after direct approval from actress Kym Marsh.

The episode saw Marsh's character Michelle Connor go into labour at 23 weeks into her pregnancy, resulting in the death of her baby Ruairi at birth.

The baby loss storyline has parallels with a traumatic period in Marsh's own life, when she and her former partner Jamie Lomas lost their son Archie, who was born prematurely eight years ago.

The Corrie star has said that recreating a stillbirth on screen was "the best way to honour" the baby that she lost.

Marsh said: "My gut instinct was to do this because, I felt, what better way to raise awareness of this subject, and also to honour my son?

"This subject has been very taboo for far too long. Sharing is absolutely imperative to being able to put the pieces of your jigsaw back together."

Viewers will see Michelle and husband Steve McDonald, played by Simon Gregson, deal with the emotional aftermath of the tragedy, which both actors found very difficult.

"I didn't know what was in the box until I lifted the lid off," Marsh said of how the experience of filming the scenes effected her.

"You never get over it, but you learn to live with it, and diving back into that place that I spent years coming out of strangely helped me to realise that I have accepted that it happened to me.

"There will not be a singe day that goes by that I don't think about him, but I am able to talk and reach out to other people who have been in that situation."

Simon Gregson also revealed today that the storyline was very personal for him, as he and his wife have lost 11 babies.

To the £&)(; who tweeted my wife. We've lost 11 baby's 1st being 21 weeks 4 days. Maybe think or do your research before tweeting someone — simon gregson (@simongregson123) January 11, 2017

Coronation Street viewers took to Twitter after Wednesday's episode to praise the actors for their emotional performances and to the soap itself for highlighting the issue.

Incredible acting from Kym Marsh and Simon Gregson. Heartbreaking episode of #Corrie — Dan Clifford (@DanCliffordCTFC) January 11, 2017

Fighting back the tears heartbreaking scenes with Michelle & Steve #corrie @itvcorrie — 🎀 Stacey 🎀 (@crabpastestace) January 11, 2017

Heartbreaking is an understatement in tonights scene with Michelle & Steve. Unbelievable acting by Kim Marsh #Corrie @itvcorrie 😭 wow — Wendy Baron (@WendyBaron2015) January 11, 2017

@itvcorrie @msm4rsh @simongregson123 ... no words. Just outstanding. Well done for highlighting what so many want to share. So brave xx — Cath Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) January 11, 2017

Kym Marsh deserves an award for her performance tonight. So emotional. And to be reliving her own grief must've been awful for her #Corrie — James Howes (@jamesrhowes) January 11, 2017

So proud of @msm4rsh & @simongregson123 acting out these scenes after what they've both gone through in real life! #BreakTheSilence #corrie — alison sinclair (@aliJcorrie) January 11, 2017

