The shortlist for the 2016 RTÉ Choice Music Prize has been announced with ten Irish albums in the running for the €10,000 prize. The winner will be announced in March at Dublin venue Vicar Street.

The ten albums were announced on RTÉ 2fm’s Tracy Clifford Show by Tony Clayton Lea, chairman of the judging panel, on Wednesday afternoon.

Chosen by a panel made of music professionals, broadcasters and journalists, the shortlist offers an overview of what was a golden year for Irish music, with the emergence of new acts, and consolidations of early success and career highs from more established artists.

The Irish albums and artists in the running for the 2016 RTÉ Choice Music Prize are:

All Tvvins - IIVV (Warner Music)

Bantum - Move (Self Released)

Wallis Bird - Home (Mount Silver/Caroline International)

The Divine Comedy - Foreverland (Divine Comedy Records)

Lisa Hannigan - At Swim (Hoop Recordings)

Katie Kim - Salt (Art For Blind Records)

James Vincent McMorrow - We Move (Faction Records)

Overhead, The Albatross - Learning to Growl (Self Released)

Rusangano Family - Let The Dead Bury The Dead (Self Released)

We Cut Corners - The Cadences Of Others (Delphi)

Listen to our Choice Music Prize playlist here.

The winning album will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event, held in Vicar Street, Dublin on March 9.

As part of the new partnership with RTÉ, the event will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2fm in a special four-hour extended programme from 7.00pm to 11.00pm and on RTÉ2 as part of a special RTÉ Choice Music Prize TV programme the following week.

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of The Year 2016 will be announced on February 1 with an event featuring exclusive performances from both Album of the Year and Song of the Year nominees at Dublin's Workman’s Club.

Tickets for the Choice Music Prize live event are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and at ticketmaster.ie priced €26.50 including booking fee.

RTÉ 2fm marked the announcement of the shortlist across its schedule all day on Wednesday with All Irish Music All Day, which started at 6.00am and which will run to midnight.

As well as live sessions by last year’s winner, Soak, and 2012 winners, Delorentos, a two-hour special on this year's RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Album of the Year 2016 shortlist, will be presented by Conor Behan from 8pm to 10.00pm.

2fm will continue to celebrate the shortlist this week and beyond through a mix of airplay of tracks from the shortlisted albums, interviews with this year’s shortlisted artists and live performances.

The shortlisted albums can be heard in full on the RTÉ Choice Music Prize website www.choicemusicprize.ie and on www.2fm.ie/rtechoicemusic.

Previous winners of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year have included Julie Feeney, Super Extra Bonus Party, two-time winner Jape, Adrian Crowley, Two Door Cinema Club, Delorentos, The Gloaming, and last year's winner, Soak.

Take a look back at all of the previous winners of the Choice Music Prize.