After a long battle with the courts Twink has succeeded in saving her debt-ridden home from the auctioneer's hammer after paying off outstanding mortgage repayments of €18,000.

As a result, a halt was called to possession proceedings by Start Mortgages against Twink and her estranged husband, David Agnew, by Judge Jacqueline Linnane in the Circuit Civil Court today.

Barrister Shaula Connaughton-Deeny explained that Twink had paid off all mortgage repayment arrears and her client, Start Mortgages, no longer required her to sell her home or for the bank to obtain a possession order against it.

She also revealed that it was Twink who had paid off the €18,000 outstanding debt as joint defendant David Agnew had not been engaging with the bank and had not been living in the property, in Knocklyon, Dublin.

Judge Linnane today struck out possession proceedings against both Condron-King and musician David Agnew. No mention was made in court with regard to legal costs attached to the drawn-out proceedings and numerous court hearings.