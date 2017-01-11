British broadcaster Dawn O'Porter has revealed that she and husband, Irish actor Chris O'Dowd, are expecting their second child.

The couple have been married for five years and she made the announcement on her Get It On podcast.

"Hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is. I am starting a new novel this week, I'm about to turn 38 and I am pregnant.

"So I'll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January."

The couple already have a son called Art, who will be two next month, and despite both of them having high profile jobs, the parents have opted to keep their family life out of the spotlight.

TV presenter Caroline Flack was quick to congratulate the couple on Twitter, saying: "OMG ! Listen to the end... congratulations DAWN AND CHRIS! Another little bun in the oven."