Ed Sheeran has released the track listing for his upcoming third studio album ÷ and there's a special shout out to Ireland in the titles, with a song called Galway Girl set to feature.

The musician, who just made his comeback last week after a year-long hiatus by releasing two new singles, previously revealed that he had penned two "full-on Irish trad songs" about Galway and Wexford for his album.

Teaming up with Belfast-based trad band Beoga for the song about Galway, which we can now confirm is called Galway Girl, Sheeran thinks it will be "the song" for his Irish fans.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Sheeran shared a picture of the track listening for 12-song album.

The song titles are Eraser, Castle on the Hill, Dive, Shape of You, Perfect, Galway Girl, Happier, Hearts Don't Break Around Here, New Man, What Do I Know?, How Would You Feel and Supermarket Flowers.

Irish folk band Beoga said they have been sworn to secrecy over their collaboration with the hitmaker.

Fiddle player and vocalist Niamh Dunne, who hails from Limerick, remained tight-lipped about further details of the songs,.

She told RTÉ Entertainment, "We did two songs with Ed but I can’t tell you anymore! I’m sworn to secrecy! That’s all I can say."