The list of famous musicians and artists who've point blankly refused to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration as US President next week continues to grow by the day.

Despite the huge profile of the event, the rate of refusal is now such that the incoming President will have slim pickings come inauguration day on January 20 as his team battles in vain to assemble an even vaguely star-studded line up.

So far it's been reported that those who have sent a 'no thanks' RSVP include (deep breath) Andrea Bocelli, Adam Lambert, Charlotte Church, Elton John, Céline Dion, Kanye West, Garth Brooks, Idina Menzel, Rebecca Ferguson, KISS and Moby.

Moby said he'd DJ in return for seeing Trump's tax returns

The latest artists to decline an invite were singer Charlotte Church and Moby. The DJ announced his decision on Instagram, where he laughed off the offer.

"Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?" he wrote.

He then went on to say that he would accept the offer to DJ only if Trump released his tax returns.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church was even more pointed in her response to the Trump team.

She lashed out on Twitter calling him a "tyrant" and signed off with a series of emojis that left little doubt about her opinion of him.

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

Former X Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson this week also declined to perform. She had previously said she would accept the invitation if she could perform protest song Strange Fruit, about the lynching of African-Americans in Southern states in the early 20th Century.

Rebecca Ferguson said she's perform on one condition

According to several reports, Trump's team is struggling to find anyone to perform as artists fear a backlash if they are seen to endorse his inauguration.

Recently the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that one agent said that he couldn't book anyone "not even for a billion dollars" following Trump's divisive and often bitter campaign.