Irish actor Liam Cunningham has said he thinks the next season of Game of Thrones will be "extraordinary" and let slip when they'll be filming the final six-episode series.

The Dublin-born actor, who plays Ser Davos in the HBO fantasy series, admitted that there's "constant pressure" to maintain the high standards of the hugely popular show, joking: "I suppose the more eyes you get on this beast, you can't rest on your laurels!"

Speaking to entertainment TV show Dubai One on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, he added: "I think [the next season's] going to be extraordinary. We're still filming - we don't finish until the end of next month.

"That's seven episodes and then we start again in September and there's a final six."

Although the final two seasons will be shorter, the total time spent shooting, approximately five months, will be the same as for a 10-episode run.

Cunningham's co-star Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, recently revealed that the next season is so epic in scope, it is taking longer to shoot.

He told Radio Times: "They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year.

"I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten."

Daenerys star Emilia Clarke took to Instagram four days ago to reveal that she's back filming on the series, jokingly saying in the caption: "For gods sake Emilia put the holiday champagne DOWN and put that wig back on!"

The next season of Thrones will grace our screens in summer 2017.